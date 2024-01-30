SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BB XM STD 6555
Phuwasit Ngamtipakon

BB XM STD 6555

Phuwasit Ngamtipakon
0 reviews
Reliability
110 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 9
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 460
Profit Trades:
1 125 (77.05%)
Loss Trades:
335 (22.95%)
Best trade:
944.82 USD
Worst trade:
-900.88 USD
Gross Profit:
12 510.27 USD (173 083 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 743.26 USD (273 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
136 (323.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 234.48 USD (99)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
90.01%
Max deposit load:
95.75%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
1 077 (73.77%)
Short Trades:
383 (26.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
11.12 USD
Average Loss:
-35.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-1 468.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 712.98 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
0.47%
Annual Forecast:
5.72%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
408.99 USD
Maximal:
3 785.64 USD (64.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.45% (3 556.34 USD)
By Equity:
36.42% (2 847.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 533
OILCash 484
NZDCAD 289
BRENTCash 152
EURUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -247
OILCash 1.6K
NZDCAD -754
BRENTCash 139
EURUSD 5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -99K
OILCash 37K
NZDCAD -39K
BRENTCash 890
EURUSD 5
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +944.82 USD
Worst trade: -901 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 99
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +323.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 468.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.39 × 92
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.13 10:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 21:43
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 12:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.03 05:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 16:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 718 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 19:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 09:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.02 17:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 19:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 10:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged
2025.06.11 14:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 13:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.22 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 19:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 16:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BB XM STD 6555
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
110
85%
1 460
77%
90%
1.06
0.53
USD
45%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.