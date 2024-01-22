SignalsSections
Danu Hernawan

GMC NASA 43185508

Danu Hernawan
0 reviews
Reliability
107 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 15%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 307
Profit Trades:
2 878 (87.02%)
Loss Trades:
429 (12.97%)
Best trade:
235.30 USD
Worst trade:
-466.27 USD
Gross Profit:
5 142.18 USD (1 143 918 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 148.84 USD (953 071 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
212 (77.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.80%
Max deposit load:
13.80%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
2 879 (87.06%)
Short Trades:
428 (12.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
1.79 USD
Average Loss:
-9.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-524.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 432.02 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.84%
Annual Forecast:
119.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161.79 USD
Maximal:
1 432.50 USD (47.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.27% (1 432.02 USD)
By Equity:
56.97% (653.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 2577
EURUSDmicro 730
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 1.1K
EURUSDmicro -103
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 174K
EURUSDmicro 17K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +235.30 USD
Worst trade: -466 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -524.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.25 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 00:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 14:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 14:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 705 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 05:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 05:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 08:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 01:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
