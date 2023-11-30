SignalsSections
Alexandros Alexandrou

Expert EURUSD Sys01

Alexandros Alexandrou
0 reviews
Reliability
109 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2023 444%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 404
Profit Trades:
1 064 (75.78%)
Loss Trades:
340 (24.22%)
Best trade:
67.23 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 643.46 EUR (207 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 128.93 EUR (158 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (81.88 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.52 EUR (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
81.42%
Max deposit load:
19.93%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.93
Long Trades:
583 (41.52%)
Short Trades:
821 (58.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
1.08 EUR
Average Profit:
3.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.26 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-105.88 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.31 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.43%
Annual Forecast:
-41.59%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
307.42 EUR (15.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.07% (307.04 EUR)
By Equity:
43.91% (376.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDp 1396
XAUUSDp 6
BRENT 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDp 1.7K
XAUUSDp 22
BRENT 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDp 47K
XAUUSDp 2K
BRENT 430
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67.23 EUR
Worst trade: -67 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.88 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.88 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A custom martingale strategy powered by AI, using reversals on EURUSD and hedge positions to minimize risk and exposure


Suggested Deposit: 1k and 1:500 leverage , ideally Raw-ECN account type






No reviews
2025.08.05 09:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 13:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 11:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.05 11:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 08:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.23 21:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.23 19:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.23 18:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.23 09:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 11:05
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.02.05 22:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.12.15 16:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2023.11.30 12:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2023.11.30 12:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

