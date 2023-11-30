- Growth
Trades:
1 404
Profit Trades:
1 064 (75.78%)
Loss Trades:
340 (24.22%)
Best trade:
67.23 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 643.46 EUR (207 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 128.93 EUR (158 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (81.88 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.52 EUR (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
81.42%
Max deposit load:
19.93%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.93
Long Trades:
583 (41.52%)
Short Trades:
821 (58.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
1.08 EUR
Average Profit:
3.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.26 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-105.88 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.31 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.43%
Annual Forecast:
-41.59%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
307.42 EUR (15.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.07% (307.04 EUR)
By Equity:
43.91% (376.97 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDp
|1396
|XAUUSDp
|6
|BRENT
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDp
|1.7K
|XAUUSDp
|22
|BRENT
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDp
|47K
|XAUUSDp
|2K
|BRENT
|430
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
A custom martingale strategy powered by AI, using reversals on EURUSD and hedge positions to minimize risk and exposure
Suggested Deposit: 1k and 1:500 leverage , ideally Raw-ECN account type
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
444%
0
0
USD
USD
795
EUR
EUR
109
84%
1 404
75%
81%
1.71
1.08
EUR
EUR
44%
1:500