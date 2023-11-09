SignalsSections
Oeyvind Borgsoe

Opal

Oeyvind Borgsoe
0 reviews
Reliability
111 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 92%
VantageInternational-Live 9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 577
Profit Trades:
1 345 (85.28%)
Loss Trades:
232 (14.71%)
Best trade:
16.09 USD
Worst trade:
-6.57 USD
Gross Profit:
418.58 USD (41 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-225.77 USD (20 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (3.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.25 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
15.30%
Max deposit load:
12.85%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.83
Long Trades:
721 (45.72%)
Short Trades:
856 (54.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
0.31 USD
Average Loss:
-0.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-17.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.80 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.32%
Annual Forecast:
5.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.92 USD
Maximal:
17.80 USD (3.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.49% (17.74 USD)
By Equity:
27.30% (56.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1552
USDJPY+ 16
GBPUSD+ 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 187
USDJPY+ 2
GBPUSD+ 4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 21K
USDJPY+ 414
GBPUSD+ 424
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.09 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Opal EA 

No reviews
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 20:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 13:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 02:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 10:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.16 19:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.15 20:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.19 17:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.13 17:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.06 15:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.18 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
