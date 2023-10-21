- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
539
Profit Trades:
245 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
294 (54.55%)
Best trade:
31.21 USD
Worst trade:
-31.42 USD
Gross Profit:
2 261.06 USD (144 881 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 588.86 USD (148 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (38.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.46 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
59.41%
Max deposit load:
2.64%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
287 (53.25%)
Short Trades:
252 (46.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.23 USD
Average Loss:
-8.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-14.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-108.47 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.92%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
356.72 USD
Maximal:
403.32 USD (19.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.39% (403.32 USD)
By Equity:
2.21% (43.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|539
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-328
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.21 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeXM-LiveUK
|0.00 × 3
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MIGBank-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AskapFutures-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Tusar-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
SMFX-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Panteon-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFX-Real14
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
MIGCapital-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
146
0%
539
45%
59%
0.87
-0.61
USD
USD
19%
1:200