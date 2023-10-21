SignalsSections
Ren777
Rendi Soeharyono Honggo Kuswoyo

Ren777

Rendi Soeharyono Honggo Kuswoyo
0 reviews
146 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2023 -16%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
539
Profit Trades:
245 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
294 (54.55%)
Best trade:
31.21 USD
Worst trade:
-31.42 USD
Gross Profit:
2 261.06 USD (144 881 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 588.86 USD (148 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (38.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.46 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
59.41%
Max deposit load:
2.64%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
287 (53.25%)
Short Trades:
252 (46.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.23 USD
Average Loss:
-8.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-14.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-108.47 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.92%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
356.72 USD
Maximal:
403.32 USD (19.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.39% (403.32 USD)
By Equity:
2.21% (43.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 539
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -328
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.21 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.02.20 17:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.20 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 717 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.07 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.03 00:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 700 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.31 17:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.20 21:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 686 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.20 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.20 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.19 04:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.08 13:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 674 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.02 12:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.12 17:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 647 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.12 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.02 17:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 637 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.02 14:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.12 08:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 617 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.05.13 14:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.05.13 11:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.05.07 21:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.05.06 22:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
