Roni Gautama

GF TRADER OIL

Roni Gautama
0 reviews
Reliability
151 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 817%
VantageInternational-Live 9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
375
Profit Trades:
275 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
100 (26.67%)
Best trade:
97.08 USD
Worst trade:
-80.52 USD
Gross Profit:
4 045.19 USD (334 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 612.83 USD (148 825 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (149.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
264.70 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
62.57%
Max deposit load:
3.02%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
8.09
Long Trades:
177 (47.20%)
Short Trades:
198 (52.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.51
Expected Payoff:
6.49 USD
Average Profit:
14.71 USD
Average Loss:
-16.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-230.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.91 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.62%
Annual Forecast:
56.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.62 USD
Maximal:
300.66 USD (23.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.73% (300.66 USD)
By Equity:
53.72% (554.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USOUSD 375
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USOUSD 2.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USOUSD 186K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +97.08 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -230.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 20:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 23:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 19:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 16:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 10:29
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.25 14:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 03:55
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.07 00:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 06:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 03:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.20 23:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.