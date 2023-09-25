- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 699
Profit Trades:
1 320 (77.69%)
Loss Trades:
379 (22.31%)
Best trade:
91.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-54.99 EUR
Gross Profit:
9 966.44 EUR (408 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 872.16 EUR (159 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (226.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.64 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.05%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
84.06
Long Trades:
657 (38.67%)
Short Trades:
1 042 (61.33%)
Profit Factor:
3.47
Expected Payoff:
4.18 EUR
Average Profit:
7.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-25.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.61 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.32%
Annual Forecast:
3.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
84.40 EUR (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.67% (34.80 EUR)
By Equity:
26.68% (2 421.24 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|378
|EURGBP
|357
|AUDNZD
|263
|NZDCAD
|209
|AUDCAD
|200
|GBPUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|87
|EURCAD
|55
|USDCAD
|43
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|705
|NZDCAD
|865
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|551
|EURUSD
|914
|EURCAD
|287
|USDCAD
|230
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|71K
|EURGBP
|31K
|AUDNZD
|25K
|NZDCAD
|25K
|AUDCAD
|39K
|GBPUSD
|20K
|EURUSD
|28K
|EURCAD
|3.1K
|USDCAD
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.80 EUR
Worst trade: -55 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +226.12 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.95 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 12
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
Exness-Real17
|0.31 × 383
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 24
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.35 × 168
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.38 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.44 × 673
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.45 × 152
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.62 × 50
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.75 × 24
.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
182%
0
0
USD
USD
28K
EUR
EUR
117
100%
1 699
77%
100%
3.47
4.18
EUR
EUR
27%
1:500