Jorge Vazquez Suarez

T 1

Jorge Vazquez Suarez
0 reviews
Reliability
117 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 182%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 699
Profit Trades:
1 320 (77.69%)
Loss Trades:
379 (22.31%)
Best trade:
91.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-54.99 EUR
Gross Profit:
9 966.44 EUR (408 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 872.16 EUR (159 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (226.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.64 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.05%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
84.06
Long Trades:
657 (38.67%)
Short Trades:
1 042 (61.33%)
Profit Factor:
3.47
Expected Payoff:
4.18 EUR
Average Profit:
7.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-25.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.61 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.32%
Annual Forecast:
3.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
84.40 EUR (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.67% (34.80 EUR)
By Equity:
26.68% (2 421.24 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 378
EURGBP 357
AUDNZD 263
NZDCAD 209
AUDCAD 200
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 87
EURCAD 55
USDCAD 43
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 1.8K
EURGBP 1.5K
AUDNZD 705
NZDCAD 865
AUDCAD 1.2K
GBPUSD 551
EURUSD 914
EURCAD 287
USDCAD 230
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 71K
EURGBP 31K
AUDNZD 25K
NZDCAD 25K
AUDCAD 39K
GBPUSD 20K
EURUSD 28K
EURCAD 3.1K
USDCAD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +91.80 EUR
Worst trade: -55 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +226.12 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.95 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
DooPrime-Live 2
0.20 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
0.31 × 383
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 24
ThreeTrader-Live
0.35 × 168
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.38 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.44 × 673
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.45 × 152
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.62 × 50
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.75 × 24
51 more...
.
No reviews
2025.12.23 06:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 21:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.09 05:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 10:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 09:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 07:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 01:04
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.02 06:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.31 09:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.26 01:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.21 05:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.15 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 07:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 15:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.02 17:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
