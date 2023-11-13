SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Disco FIBO Pamm
Roman Kartezhnikov

Disco FIBO Pamm

Roman Kartezhnikov
1 review
Reliability
214 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2021 740%
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 425
Profit Trades:
1 587 (65.44%)
Loss Trades:
838 (34.56%)
Best trade:
428.74 USD
Worst trade:
-665.89 USD
Gross Profit:
14 119.06 USD (245 559 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 994.89 USD (141 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (41.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.68 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
11.30%
Max deposit load:
36.67%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.15
Long Trades:
1 436 (59.22%)
Short Trades:
989 (40.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
8.90 USD
Average Loss:
-10.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-112.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-716.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.95%
Annual Forecast:
157.16%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
716.36 USD (28.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.02% (176.32 USD)
By Equity:
37.68% (1 182.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.I 475
GBPAUD.I 467
GBPCAD.I 435
EURAUD.I 216
GBPUSD.I 145
AUDCAD.I 130
USDCHF.I 119
CHFJPY.I 116
EURGBP.I 86
AUDNZD.I 58
USDCAD.I 47
EURCAD.I 44
USDSGD.I 40
EURCHF.I 28
EURUSD.I 18
AUDUSD.I 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.I 1K
GBPAUD.I 1.5K
GBPCAD.I -246
EURAUD.I 901
GBPUSD.I 209
AUDCAD.I 31
USDCHF.I 452
CHFJPY.I 345
EURGBP.I 271
AUDNZD.I -50
USDCAD.I 3
EURCAD.I -44
USDSGD.I 388
EURCHF.I 117
EURUSD.I 249
AUDUSD.I 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.I 63K
GBPAUD.I 17K
GBPCAD.I 1.2K
EURAUD.I 5.9K
GBPUSD.I 2.4K
AUDCAD.I 5.7K
USDCHF.I 2.3K
CHFJPY.I 4.1K
EURGBP.I 2.4K
AUDNZD.I 760
USDCAD.I 657
EURCAD.I 588
USDSGD.I 953
EURCHF.I 319
EURUSD.I 498
AUDUSD.I 43
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +428.74 USD
Worst trade: -666 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A good mix of scalping and breakdown strategies.


Average rating:
Tibalder 987
3255
Tibalder 987 2023.11.13 06:24 
 

I am happy of the signal and Roman is very helpful for linking your account to his one. This seller is reliable and has demonstrated that you can trust him for the transaction. I give 5 stars and i recommend.

2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 00:51
80% of growth achieved within 63 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 1273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.07 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.07 04:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 20:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 02:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 00:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 01:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.26 02:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.15 22:58 2023.12.15 22:58:26  

Greetings to all! Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, characterized by an increased likelihood of inadequate price movements, reduced liquidity, increased spreads and slippages, trading will be suspended from December 18 and approximately until January 8.

Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Disco FIBO Pamm
39 USD per month
740%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
214
94%
2 425
65%
11%
1.56
2.11
USD
38%
1:400
