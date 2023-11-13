- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 425
Profit Trades:
1 587 (65.44%)
Loss Trades:
838 (34.56%)
Best trade:
428.74 USD
Worst trade:
-665.89 USD
Gross Profit:
14 119.06 USD (245 559 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 994.89 USD (141 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (41.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.68 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
11.30%
Max deposit load:
36.67%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.15
Long Trades:
1 436 (59.22%)
Short Trades:
989 (40.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
8.90 USD
Average Loss:
-10.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-112.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-716.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.95%
Annual Forecast:
157.16%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
716.36 USD (28.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.02% (176.32 USD)
By Equity:
37.68% (1 182.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.I
|475
|GBPAUD.I
|467
|GBPCAD.I
|435
|EURAUD.I
|216
|GBPUSD.I
|145
|AUDCAD.I
|130
|USDCHF.I
|119
|CHFJPY.I
|116
|EURGBP.I
|86
|AUDNZD.I
|58
|USDCAD.I
|47
|EURCAD.I
|44
|USDSGD.I
|40
|EURCHF.I
|28
|EURUSD.I
|18
|AUDUSD.I
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.I
|1K
|GBPAUD.I
|1.5K
|GBPCAD.I
|-246
|EURAUD.I
|901
|GBPUSD.I
|209
|AUDCAD.I
|31
|USDCHF.I
|452
|CHFJPY.I
|345
|EURGBP.I
|271
|AUDNZD.I
|-50
|USDCAD.I
|3
|EURCAD.I
|-44
|USDSGD.I
|388
|EURCHF.I
|117
|EURUSD.I
|249
|AUDUSD.I
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.I
|63K
|GBPAUD.I
|17K
|GBPCAD.I
|1.2K
|EURAUD.I
|5.9K
|GBPUSD.I
|2.4K
|AUDCAD.I
|5.7K
|USDCHF.I
|2.3K
|CHFJPY.I
|4.1K
|EURGBP.I
|2.4K
|AUDNZD.I
|760
|USDCAD.I
|657
|EURCAD.I
|588
|USDSGD.I
|953
|EURCHF.I
|319
|EURUSD.I
|498
|AUDUSD.I
|43
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +428.74 USD
Worst trade: -666 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A good mix of scalping and breakdown strategies.
Greetings to all! Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, characterized by an increased likelihood of inadequate price movements, reduced liquidity, increased spreads and slippages, trading will be suspended from December 18 and approximately until January 8.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
740%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
214
94%
2 425
65%
11%
1.56
2.11
USD
USD
38%
1:400
I am happy of the signal and Roman is very helpful for linking your account to his one. This seller is reliable and has demonstrated that you can trust him for the transaction. I give 5 stars and i recommend.