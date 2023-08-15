- Growth
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
191 (47.27%)
Loss Trades:
213 (52.72%)
Best trade:
81.24 USD
Worst trade:
-74.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3 721.45 USD (229 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 014.47 USD (171 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (158.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
213.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
12.90%
Max deposit load:
17.85%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
253 (62.62%)
Short Trades:
151 (37.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
19.48 USD
Average Loss:
-14.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-21.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
10.37%
Annual Forecast:
125.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.33 USD
Maximal:
242.96 USD (39.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.92% (242.96 USD)
By Equity:
5.84% (36.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|293
|USDJPY
|55
|GBPUSD
|54
|AUDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|891
|USDJPY
|46
|GBPUSD
|-233
|AUDJPY
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|61K
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|-5K
|AUDJPY
|37
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.24 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.13 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.34 × 95
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.50 × 4
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.80 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.84 × 2594
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.86 × 218
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.87 × 357
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.95 × 20
|
FairForex-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.04 × 50
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.11 × 168
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.14 × 622
💱 Jayanthi EA is a long term signal, 💱
Trading On 4 Pair = USDJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDJPY
minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit,
✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.
Scalping Strategty risk per trade 2%
Maximum Lost Per day 4%
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.
No reviews
