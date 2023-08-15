SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Jayanthi EA Tickmill
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika

Jayanthi EA Tickmill

Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
0 reviews
Reliability
124 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 124%
Tickmill-Live10
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
191 (47.27%)
Loss Trades:
213 (52.72%)
Best trade:
81.24 USD
Worst trade:
-74.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3 721.45 USD (229 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 014.47 USD (171 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (158.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
213.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
12.90%
Max deposit load:
17.85%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
253 (62.62%)
Short Trades:
151 (37.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
19.48 USD
Average Loss:
-14.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-21.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
10.37%
Annual Forecast:
125.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.33 USD
Maximal:
242.96 USD (39.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.92% (242.96 USD)
By Equity:
5.84% (36.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 293
USDJPY 55
GBPUSD 54
AUDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 891
USDJPY 46
GBPUSD -233
AUDJPY 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 61K
USDJPY 2.3K
GBPUSD -5K
AUDJPY 37
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.24 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.13 × 15
Tickmill-Live05
0.34 × 95
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 4
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.60 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.80 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.84 × 2594
Tickmill-Live04
0.86 × 218
Tickmill-Live08
0.87 × 357
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.95 × 20
FairForex-Live
1.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.04 × 50
Tickmill-Live02
1.11 × 168
TickmillUK-Live03
1.14 × 622
136 more...
 💱  Jayanthi EA is a long term signal, 💱

Trading On 4 Pair = USDJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDJPY

minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, 

✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.

Scalping Strategty risk per trade 2%

Maximum Lost Per day 4%

Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.


No reviews
