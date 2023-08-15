The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 1 EquitiGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 SwitchMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real9 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real7 0.00 × 1 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.13 × 15 Tickmill-Live05 0.34 × 95 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.50 × 4 Aglobe-Live-1 0.52 × 60 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.60 × 5 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.75 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.80 × 66 Tickmill-Live10 0.84 × 2594 Tickmill-Live04 0.86 × 218 Tickmill-Live08 0.87 × 357 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.95 × 20 FairForex-Live 1.00 × 1 FXCL-Main2 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 1.04 × 50 Tickmill-Live02 1.11 × 168 TickmillUK-Live03 1.14 × 622 136 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor