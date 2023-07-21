SignalsSections
Valeriia Mishchenko

PAI Unique Mode 5 Pairs with AI Filter

Valeriia Mishchenko
0 reviews
Reliability
134 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 219%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
921
Profit Trades:
633 (68.72%)
Loss Trades:
288 (31.27%)
Best trade:
151.81 USD
Worst trade:
-41.39 USD
Gross Profit:
2 510.09 USD (85 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 354.78 USD (66 165 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (23.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
46.02%
Max deposit load:
143.44%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.75
Long Trades:
463 (50.27%)
Short Trades:
458 (49.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-4.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-149.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-149.01 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.37%
Annual Forecast:
17.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
149.01 USD (12.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.77% (109.72 USD)
By Equity:
72.56% (474.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 230
AUDCAD 227
USDCAD 170
NZDUSD 161
AUDNZD 133
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 273
AUDCAD 319
USDCAD 189
NZDUSD 253
AUDNZD 122
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 4.1K
AUDCAD 3.5K
USDCAD 4.2K
NZDUSD 3.1K
AUDNZD 4.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.81 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.25 19:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.28 21:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.28 19:13
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.20 03:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.19 11:45
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.07 15:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 14:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.13 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.13 16:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.08 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.06 03:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.09 08:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 10:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.02 17:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.10.02 15:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.10.02 13:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.10.02 09:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.10.02 05:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.09.29 10:15
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
