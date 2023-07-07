SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FUTURE USDJPY
Yicun Xiong

FUTURE USDJPY

Yicun Xiong
0 reviews
Reliability
128 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 123%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
873
Profit Trades:
635 (72.73%)
Loss Trades:
238 (27.26%)
Best trade:
13.55 USD
Worst trade:
-32.07 USD
Gross Profit:
969.74 USD (115 447 pips)
Gross Loss:
-880.56 USD (91 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (143.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.27 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
13.69%
Max deposit load:
44.18%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
404 (46.28%)
Short Trades:
469 (53.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
1.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.11%
Annual Forecast:
62.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
219.73 USD (79.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.85% (219.69 USD)
By Equity:
26.27% (11.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 873
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 89
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.55 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +143.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real04
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 2
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 5
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 4
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
ACYFX-Live
0.14 × 7
Exness-Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live15
0.18 × 11
148 more...
No reviews
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 20:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 06:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 02:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 04:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 18:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 21:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 21:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 05:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 08:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.11.29 01:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.19 09:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.04 20:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.11 19:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
