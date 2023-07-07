- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
873
Profit Trades:
635 (72.73%)
Loss Trades:
238 (27.26%)
Best trade:
13.55 USD
Worst trade:
-32.07 USD
Gross Profit:
969.74 USD (115 447 pips)
Gross Loss:
-880.56 USD (91 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (143.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.27 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
13.69%
Max deposit load:
44.18%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
404 (46.28%)
Short Trades:
469 (53.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
1.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.11%
Annual Forecast:
62.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
219.73 USD (79.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.85% (219.69 USD)
By Equity:
26.27% (11.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|873
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|89
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +13.55 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +143.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 5
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 1
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.14 × 7
|
Exness-Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.18 × 11
No reviews
