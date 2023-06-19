- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 690
Profit Trades:
1 187 (70.23%)
Loss Trades:
503 (29.76%)
Best trade:
113 292.07 USD
Worst trade:
-43.25 USD
Gross Profit:
118 179.84 USD (9 670 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 790.19 USD (123 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (28.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113 308.05 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
62.08%
Max deposit load:
50.28%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
680.16
Long Trades:
922 (54.56%)
Short Trades:
768 (45.44%)
Profit Factor:
42.36
Expected Payoff:
68.28 USD
Average Profit:
99.56 USD
Average Loss:
-5.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-129.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-169.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.04%
Annual Forecast:
0.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
169.65 USD (8.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.78% (113.64 USD)
By Equity:
43.53% (418.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|487
|USDCAD
|380
|NZDCAD
|333
|NZDUSD
|280
|AUDNZD
|210
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|574
|USDCAD
|485
|NZDCAD
|375
|NZDUSD
|447
|AUDNZD
|114K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|10K
|USDCAD
|14K
|NZDCAD
|-6.7K
|NZDUSD
|5.5K
|AUDNZD
|9.5M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +113 292.07 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.00 USD
