Robhi Saputra

MasterAmbon

Robhi Saputra
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
1 / 497 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
59 (83.09%)
Loss Trades:
12 (16.90%)
Best trade:
142.20 USD
Worst trade:
-46.55 USD
Gross Profit:
319.78 USD (9 643 pips)
Gross Loss:
-210.82 USD (11 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (19.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
55.06%
Max deposit load:
60.75%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
39 (54.93%)
Short Trades:
32 (45.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
5.42 USD
Average Loss:
-17.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-127.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.64%
Annual Forecast:
44.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.30 USD
Maximal:
127.20 USD (21.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.73% (127.20 USD)
By Equity:
76.75% (394.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 109
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.20 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 19
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.09 × 148
XMGlobal-Real 9
0.21 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.26 × 50
OctaFX-Real9
0.35 × 194
Tickmill-Live09
0.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
0.97 × 214
OctaFX-Real10
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
1.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
1.39 × 18
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
1.75 × 36
FBS-Real-8
2.00 × 14
FBSInc-Real-11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-6
2.77 × 13
LiteFinance-Cent2.com
4.22 × 23
FBS-Real-3
4.32 × 37
CedarLLC-Real2
4.50 × 2
FBS-Real-9
6.60 × 45
FBS-Real-7
11.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.17 01:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 14:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 16:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 14:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 10:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 19:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 04:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 00:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MasterAmbon
30 USD per month
22%
1
497
USD
517
USD
17
100%
71
83%
55%
1.51
1.53
USD
77%
1:500
Copy

