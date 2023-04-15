- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
59 (83.09%)
Loss Trades:
12 (16.90%)
Best trade:
142.20 USD
Worst trade:
-46.55 USD
Gross Profit:
319.78 USD (9 643 pips)
Gross Loss:
-210.82 USD (11 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (19.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
55.06%
Max deposit load:
60.75%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
39 (54.93%)
Short Trades:
32 (45.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
5.42 USD
Average Loss:
-17.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-127.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.64%
Annual Forecast:
44.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.30 USD
Maximal:
127.20 USD (21.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.73% (127.20 USD)
By Equity:
76.75% (394.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|109
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +142.20 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 19
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.09 × 148
|
XMGlobal-Real 9
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.26 × 50
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.35 × 194
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.97 × 214
|
OctaFX-Real10
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|1.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.39 × 18
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|1.75 × 36
|
FBS-Real-8
|2.00 × 14
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|2.77 × 13
|
LiteFinance-Cent2.com
|4.22 × 23
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.32 × 37
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|4.50 × 2
|
FBS-Real-9
|6.60 × 45
|
FBS-Real-7
|11.00 × 1
Click link below👇
🔹Copytrade Broker Octa
https://www.octafxidn.online/copy-trade/master/22684403/
🔹 Register account Octa
👉🏻 https://my.octafxidn.online/open-account/?refid=ib9518752
🔹Channel telegram
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
1
497
USD
USD
517
USD
USD
17
100%
71
83%
55%
1.51
1.53
USD
USD
77%
1:500