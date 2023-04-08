SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PAI Unique Mode No Limits with AI Filter
Valeriia Mishchenko

PAI Unique Mode No Limits with AI Filter

Valeriia Mishchenko
0 reviews
Reliability
334 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2019 326%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 238
Profit Trades:
4 105 (65.80%)
Loss Trades:
2 133 (34.19%)
Best trade:
899.61 USD
Worst trade:
-264.93 USD
Gross Profit:
40 603.66 USD (552 187 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 936.38 USD (572 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (108.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 117.63 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
57.04%
Max deposit load:
21.16%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.40
Long Trades:
3 128 (50.14%)
Short Trades:
3 110 (49.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
9.89 USD
Average Loss:
-12.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 102.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 102.45 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.34%
Annual Forecast:
4.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 102.45 USD (17.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.06% (1 102.45 USD)
By Equity:
17.94% (1 799.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 1225
NZDCAD 1103
AUDCAD 1025
NZDUSD 1003
USDCAD 1000
AUDNZD 882
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 3.3K
NZDCAD 2K
AUDCAD 2.1K
NZDUSD 2.8K
USDCAD 2K
AUDNZD 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF -1.1K
NZDCAD -25K
AUDCAD 9.8K
NZDUSD 4.6K
USDCAD 15K
AUDNZD -22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +899.61 USD
Worst trade: -265 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 102.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:500
2025.01.07 00:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.20 22:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.11 11:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:500
2024.01.09 13:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.27 21:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.21 02:43
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PAI Unique Mode No Limits with AI Filter
999 USD per month
326%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
334
99%
6 238
65%
57%
1.50
2.19
USD
18%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.