Trades:
1 519
Profit Trades:
1 106 (72.81%)
Loss Trades:
413 (27.19%)
Best trade:
1 266.24 USD
Worst trade:
-258.37 USD
Gross Profit:
14 792.47 USD (288 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 858.63 USD (226 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (210.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 597.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.18%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.57
Long Trades:
750 (49.37%)
Short Trades:
769 (50.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
4.56 USD
Average Profit:
13.37 USD
Average Loss:
-19.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 518.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 518.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
1.25%
Annual Forecast:
15.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.81 USD
Maximal:
1 518.50 USD (15.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (1 518.50 USD)
By Equity:
35.41% (3 757.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1519
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|6.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|63K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 266.24 USD
Worst trade: -258 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +210.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 518.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.20 × 5
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.25 × 1212
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.27 × 191
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.57 × 7
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.65 × 939
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.83 × 6
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|1.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|1.17 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
|2.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|2.50 × 6
|
ForexMart-RealServer
|3.17 × 6
ActInvest EA on AUD CAD only.
