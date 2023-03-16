SignalsSections
CODEINVEST S.R.L.

ActInvest AUDCAD

CODEINVEST S.R.L.
0 reviews
Reliability
145 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2023 133%
RoboMarkets-Pro-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 519
Profit Trades:
1 106 (72.81%)
Loss Trades:
413 (27.19%)
Best trade:
1 266.24 USD
Worst trade:
-258.37 USD
Gross Profit:
14 792.47 USD (288 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 858.63 USD (226 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (210.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 597.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.18%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.57
Long Trades:
750 (49.37%)
Short Trades:
769 (50.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
4.56 USD
Average Profit:
13.37 USD
Average Loss:
-19.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 518.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 518.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
1.25%
Annual Forecast:
15.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.81 USD
Maximal:
1 518.50 USD (15.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (1 518.50 USD)
By Equity:
35.41% (3 757.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 6.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 63K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 266.24 USD
Worst trade: -258 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +210.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 518.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-3
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 41
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.20 × 5
Afterprime-Live AP
0.25 × 1212
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.27 × 191
ICMarkets-Live22
0.57 × 7
GlobalPrime-Live
0.65 × 939
Axi-US05-Live
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-ProCent-4
1.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
1.17 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
2.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live 6
2.50 × 6
ForexMart-RealServer
3.17 × 6
11 more...
ActInvest EA on AUD CAD only.
No reviews
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 07:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 05:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 04:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.30 18:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 05:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 20:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 05:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.24 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.23 11:21
No swaps are charged
2024.09.23 11:21
No swaps are charged
2024.09.16 15:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.06 10:01
No swaps are charged
2024.09.06 10:01
No swaps are charged
2024.09.03 09:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.01 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.22 07:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
ActInvest AUDCAD
49 USD per month
133%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
145
100%
1 519
72%
100%
1.88
4.56
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

