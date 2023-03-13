- Growth
Trades:
13 347
Profit Trades:
9 870 (73.94%)
Loss Trades:
3 477 (26.05%)
Best trade:
144.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
9 882.72 EUR (477 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 830.42 EUR (379 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (13.08 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
305.58 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
55.06%
Max deposit load:
10.48%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.66
Long Trades:
7 285 (54.58%)
Short Trades:
6 062 (45.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
0.30 EUR
Average Profit:
1.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-221.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.76 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
1.15%
Annual Forecast:
15.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.01 EUR
Maximal:
276.41 EUR (3.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.42% (276.41 EUR)
By Equity:
16.48% (836.84 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|13345
|AUDJPY
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4.6K
|AUDJPY
|-2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|99K
|AUDJPY
|-50
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarketsCY-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Daxia Forex Strategy 1 (DFX1 ECN) https://daxiafx.daxiafinance.com
This trading strategy is a combination of technical analysis using custom indicators and long-standing trading experience.
The DFX1 strategy trades the EURUSD pair. We understand that an automated strategy that must be manually monitored and controlled, that way we achieve profitability and security by controlling spreads and floats. That is what DFX1 gives us.
No reviews
