Daxia Finance S.L.

DFX1

Daxia Finance S.L.
0 reviews
Reliability
210 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 123%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 347
Profit Trades:
9 870 (73.94%)
Loss Trades:
3 477 (26.05%)
Best trade:
144.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
9 882.72 EUR (477 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 830.42 EUR (379 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (13.08 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
305.58 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
55.06%
Max deposit load:
10.48%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.66
Long Trades:
7 285 (54.58%)
Short Trades:
6 062 (45.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
0.30 EUR
Average Profit:
1.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-221.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.76 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
1.15%
Annual Forecast:
15.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.01 EUR
Maximal:
276.41 EUR (3.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.42% (276.41 EUR)
By Equity:
16.48% (836.84 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 13345
AUDJPY 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4.6K
AUDJPY -2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 99K
AUDJPY -50
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +144.49 EUR
Worst trade: -61 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.08 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.76 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarketsCY-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-3
0.25 × 24
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.70 × 7161
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.24 × 25
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 24
ICTrading-Live29
1.69 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.85 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.95 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live31
4.00 × 5
Daxia Forex Strategy 1 (DFX1 ECN) https://daxiafx.daxiafinance.com



This trading strategy is a combination of technical analysis using custom indicators and long-standing trading experience.



The DFX1 strategy trades the EURUSD pair. We understand that an automated strategy that must be manually monitored and controlled, that way we achieve profitability and security by controlling spreads and floats. That is what DFX1 gives us.

No reviews
