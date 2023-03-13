Daxia Forex Strategy 1 (DFX1 ECN) https://daxiafx.daxiafinance.com













This trading strategy is a combination of technical analysis using custom indicators and long-standing trading experience.













The DFX1 strategy trades the EURUSD pair. We understand that an automated strategy that must be manually monitored and controlled, that way we achieve profitability and security by controlling spreads and floats. That is what DFX1 gives us.



