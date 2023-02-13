- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 681
Profit Trades:
2 677 (99.85%)
Loss Trades:
4 (0.15%)
Best trade:
105.03 USD
Worst trade:
-1 627.46 USD
Gross Profit:
37 668.33 USD (276 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 835.73 USD (422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1632 (24 217.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 217.52 USD (1632)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
80.42%
Max deposit load:
88.39%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
19.78
Long Trades:
237 (8.84%)
Short Trades:
2 444 (91.16%)
Profit Factor:
20.52
Expected Payoff:
13.37 USD
Average Profit:
14.07 USD
Average Loss:
-458.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-12.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 627.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.30%
Annual Forecast:
27.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 811.92 USD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.76% (1 811.92 USD)
By Equity:
78.09% (13 104.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD.
|2681
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD.
|36K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD.
|276K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.03 USD
Worst trade: -1 627 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1632
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +24 217.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.45 USD
