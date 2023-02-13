SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Crazy AUDNZD
Li Mingwang

Crazy AUDNZD

Li Mingwang
0 reviews
Reliability
155 weeks
1 / 1.1K USD
growth since 2023 990%
PRC-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 681
Profit Trades:
2 677 (99.85%)
Loss Trades:
4 (0.15%)
Best trade:
105.03 USD
Worst trade:
-1 627.46 USD
Gross Profit:
37 668.33 USD (276 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 835.73 USD (422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1632 (24 217.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 217.52 USD (1632)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
80.42%
Max deposit load:
88.39%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
19.78
Long Trades:
237 (8.84%)
Short Trades:
2 444 (91.16%)
Profit Factor:
20.52
Expected Payoff:
13.37 USD
Average Profit:
14.07 USD
Average Loss:
-458.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-12.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 627.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.30%
Annual Forecast:
27.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 811.92 USD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.76% (1 811.92 USD)
By Equity:
78.09% (13 104.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD. 2681
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD. 36K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD. 276K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.03 USD
Worst trade: -1 627 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1632
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +24 217.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.45 USD

2025.10.28 06:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 05:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 08:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 03:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 14:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 06:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 00:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 02:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 13:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 09:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 00:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
