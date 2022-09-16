- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 164
Profit Trades:
2 530 (79.96%)
Loss Trades:
634 (20.04%)
Best trade:
176.67 USD
Worst trade:
-40.37 USD
Gross Profit:
5 028.31 USD (399 786 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 471.47 USD (337 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
81 (35.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.13 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.70%
Max deposit load:
24.96%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
17.52
Long Trades:
1 571 (49.65%)
Short Trades:
1 593 (50.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-3.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-145.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.97 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.64%
Annual Forecast:
35.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.85 USD
Maximal:
145.97 USD (4.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.22% (129.86 USD)
By Equity:
64.46% (554.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|1626
|AUDUSDmicro
|1538
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|1K
|AUDUSDmicro
|1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|24K
|AUDUSDmicro
|38K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +176.67 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -145.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
