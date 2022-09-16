SignalsSections
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS lazyPRO 24155959

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
182 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 448%
XMGlobal-Real 23
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 164
Profit Trades:
2 530 (79.96%)
Loss Trades:
634 (20.04%)
Best trade:
176.67 USD
Worst trade:
-40.37 USD
Gross Profit:
5 028.31 USD (399 786 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 471.47 USD (337 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
81 (35.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.13 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.70%
Max deposit load:
24.96%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
17.52
Long Trades:
1 571 (49.65%)
Short Trades:
1 593 (50.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-3.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-145.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.97 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.64%
Annual Forecast:
35.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.85 USD
Maximal:
145.97 USD (4.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.22% (129.86 USD)
By Equity:
64.46% (554.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1626
AUDUSDmicro 1538
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 1K
AUDUSDmicro 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 24K
AUDUSDmicro 38K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.67 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -145.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/

Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid

Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/


No reviews
2025.07.07 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 21:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.20 14:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 16:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.30 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.06 05:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.06 04:47
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.31 13:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.30 19:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.30 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.30 03:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 22:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 12:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 06:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 05:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.28 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.25 18:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.24 18:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.24 16:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
