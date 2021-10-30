- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 386
Profit Trades:
3 001 (68.42%)
Loss Trades:
1 385 (31.58%)
Best trade:
228.42 USD
Worst trade:
-155.57 USD
Gross Profit:
19 838.17 USD (965 915 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 558.73 USD (672 208 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (204.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
625.45 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
42.37%
Max deposit load:
75.08%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
2 512 (57.27%)
Short Trades:
1 874 (42.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
6.61 USD
Average Loss:
-12.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-474.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-474.88 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
29.67%
Annual Forecast:
359.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
683.74 USD
Maximal:
1 155.22 USD (102.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.71% (1 155.22 USD)
By Equity:
36.23% (277.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1280
|USDJPY
|1261
|XAUUSD
|930
|CHFJPY
|124
|GBPUSD
|122
|EURAUD
|93
|USDCAD
|85
|GBPAUD
|83
|AUDNZD
|80
|EURNZD
|59
|NZDUSD
|58
|AUDUSD
|47
|AUDJPY
|38
|USDCHF
|28
|EURJPY
|23
|AUDCAD
|18
|EURCAD
|18
|GBPJPY
|18
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURCHF
|5
|GBPCHF
|4
|.US500Cash
|4
|EURGBP
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|111
|USDJPY
|-99
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|CHFJPY
|183
|GBPUSD
|-137
|EURAUD
|-102
|USDCAD
|-15
|GBPAUD
|18
|AUDNZD
|-20
|EURNZD
|-99
|NZDUSD
|-332
|AUDUSD
|-16
|AUDJPY
|329
|USDCHF
|-57
|EURJPY
|32
|AUDCAD
|-38
|EURCAD
|-10
|GBPJPY
|-22
|GBPCAD
|-21
|EURCHF
|-33
|GBPCHF
|-5
|.US500Cash
|2
|EURGBP
|-1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|14K
|USDJPY
|4.4K
|XAUUSD
|258K
|CHFJPY
|32K
|GBPUSD
|-6.9K
|EURAUD
|-8.7K
|USDCAD
|-446
|GBPAUD
|1.8K
|AUDNZD
|176
|EURNZD
|-15K
|NZDUSD
|-30K
|AUDUSD
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|48K
|USDCHF
|-1.2K
|EURJPY
|5.3K
|AUDCAD
|-1K
|EURCAD
|-157
|GBPJPY
|-2.3K
|GBPCAD
|-757
|EURCHF
|-993
|GBPCHF
|-345
|.US500Cash
|952
|EURGBP
|-15
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +228.42 USD
Worst trade: -156 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -474.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.45 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.09 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.09 × 137
|
FXCL-Main2
|1.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.30 × 299
|
Tickmill-Live05
|3.80 × 174
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|3.97 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|4.04 × 213
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|5.27 × 67
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|5.51 × 71
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|5.53 × 34
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|5.78 × 263
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.73 × 11
|
Weltrade-Live
|8.91 × 115
|
ACYFX-Live03
|10.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|10.77 × 250
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|11.04 × 585
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|11.68 × 646
|
FINAM-Real4
|12.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|19.13 × 198
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
|23.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
3.5K
USD
USD
216
99%
4 386
68%
42%
1.12
0.52
USD
USD
81%
1:300