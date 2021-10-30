SignalsSections
Oleh Shcherban

Scalper Aleg

Oleh Shcherban
0 reviews
Reliability
216 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 41%
RoboMarkets-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 386
Profit Trades:
3 001 (68.42%)
Loss Trades:
1 385 (31.58%)
Best trade:
228.42 USD
Worst trade:
-155.57 USD
Gross Profit:
19 838.17 USD (965 915 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 558.73 USD (672 208 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (204.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
625.45 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
42.37%
Max deposit load:
75.08%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
2 512 (57.27%)
Short Trades:
1 874 (42.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
6.61 USD
Average Loss:
-12.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-474.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-474.88 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
29.67%
Annual Forecast:
359.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
683.74 USD
Maximal:
1 155.22 USD (102.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.71% (1 155.22 USD)
By Equity:
36.23% (277.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1280
USDJPY 1261
XAUUSD 930
CHFJPY 124
GBPUSD 122
EURAUD 93
USDCAD 85
GBPAUD 83
AUDNZD 80
EURNZD 59
NZDUSD 58
AUDUSD 47
AUDJPY 38
USDCHF 28
EURJPY 23
AUDCAD 18
EURCAD 18
GBPJPY 18
GBPCAD 6
EURCHF 5
GBPCHF 4
.US500Cash 4
EURGBP 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 111
USDJPY -99
XAUUSD 2.6K
CHFJPY 183
GBPUSD -137
EURAUD -102
USDCAD -15
GBPAUD 18
AUDNZD -20
EURNZD -99
NZDUSD -332
AUDUSD -16
AUDJPY 329
USDCHF -57
EURJPY 32
AUDCAD -38
EURCAD -10
GBPJPY -22
GBPCAD -21
EURCHF -33
GBPCHF -5
.US500Cash 2
EURGBP -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 14K
USDJPY 4.4K
XAUUSD 258K
CHFJPY 32K
GBPUSD -6.9K
EURAUD -8.7K
USDCAD -446
GBPAUD 1.8K
AUDNZD 176
EURNZD -15K
NZDUSD -30K
AUDUSD -1.2K
AUDJPY 48K
USDCHF -1.2K
EURJPY 5.3K
AUDCAD -1K
EURCAD -157
GBPJPY -2.3K
GBPCAD -757
EURCHF -993
GBPCHF -345
.US500Cash 952
EURGBP -15
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +228.42 USD
Worst trade: -156 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -474.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.45 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.09 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.09 × 137
FXCL-Main2
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.30 × 299
Tickmill-Live05
3.80 × 174
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
3.97 × 143
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.04 × 213
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
5.27 × 67
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
5.51 × 71
SwitchMarkets-Real
5.53 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
5.78 × 263
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.73 × 11
Weltrade-Live
8.91 × 115
ACYFX-Live03
10.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
10.77 × 250
VantageInternational-Live 3
11.04 × 585
VantageInternational-Live 11
11.68 × 646
FINAM-Real4
12.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 24
19.13 × 198
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
23.00 × 1
1 more...
No reviews
2025.10.27 18:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 1455 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 00:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 00:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 09:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 1436 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 09:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.04 15:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 02:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 10:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 16:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 05:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 20:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 02:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.22 17:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.20 20:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.20 14:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.14 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
