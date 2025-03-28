Currencies / ZTEK
ZTEK: Zentek Ltd
0.92 USD 0.02 (2.13%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZTEK exchange rate has changed by -2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.90 and at a high of 0.97.
Follow Zentek Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZTEK News
- Zentek updates director nominees for upcoming annual meeting
- Zentek CEO resigns to lead Altek, companies enter licensing deal
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter - Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX), OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)
- Zentek CEO Greg Fenton to exit in 2026 as firm shifts focus
- Zentek Provides Regulatory Update on ZenGUARD(™) Enhanced Air Filters
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Zentek Announces Test Results Validating ZenGUARD(™) Enhanced Air Filters as a High-Performance Solution for ASHRAE Standard 241 Compliance
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Zentek partners with RSK to market air filters globally
- Zentek Announces Completion of Sale of Corporate Court Office
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
Daily Range
0.90 0.97
Year Range
0.50 1.84
- Previous Close
- 0.94
- Open
- 0.94
- Bid
- 0.92
- Ask
- 1.22
- Low
- 0.90
- High
- 0.97
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- -2.13%
- Month Change
- 41.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.12%
- Year Change
- 39.39%
