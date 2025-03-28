货币 / ZTEK
ZTEK: Zentek Ltd
0.94 USD 0.02 (2.17%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ZTEK汇率已更改2.17%。当日，交易品种以低点0.90和高点0.98进行交易。
关注Zentek Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZTEK新闻
- Zentek updates director nominees for upcoming annual meeting
- Zentek CEO resigns to lead Altek, companies enter licensing deal
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter - Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX), OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)
- Zentek CEO Greg Fenton to exit in 2026 as firm shifts focus
- Zentek Provides Regulatory Update on ZenGUARD(™) Enhanced Air Filters
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Zentek Announces Test Results Validating ZenGUARD(™) Enhanced Air Filters as a High-Performance Solution for ASHRAE Standard 241 Compliance
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Zentek partners with RSK to market air filters globally
- Zentek Announces Completion of Sale of Corporate Court Office
- Graphite Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
日范围
0.90 0.98
年范围
0.50 1.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.92
- 开盘价
- 0.96
- 卖价
- 0.94
- 买价
- 1.24
- 最低价
- 0.90
- 最高价
- 0.98
- 交易量
- 29
- 日变化
- 2.17%
- 月变化
- 44.62%
- 6个月变化
- -15.32%
- 年变化
- 42.42%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值