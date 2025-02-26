QuotesSections
Currencies / ZIMV
Back to US Stock Market

ZIMV: ZimVie Inc

18.89 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZIMV exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.88 and at a high of 18.90.

Follow ZimVie Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZIMV News

Daily Range
18.88 18.90
Year Range
8.15 19.01
Previous Close
18.89
Open
18.89
Bid
18.89
Ask
19.19
Low
18.88
High
18.90
Volume
363
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.16%
6 Months Change
76.05%
Year Change
19.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%