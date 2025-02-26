Currencies / ZIMV
ZIMV: ZimVie Inc
18.89 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZIMV exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.88 and at a high of 18.90.
Follow ZimVie Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZIMV News
- ZimVie (ZIMV) Q2 EPS Doubles to $0.26
- B.Riley downgrades ZimVie stock rating to Neutral on acquisition news
- ZimVie earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- ZimVie partners with Osstem Implant to expand in Chinese dental market
- Barclays upgrades ZimVie stock rating to Equalweight on Archimed merger
- ZimVie stock soars after $730 million acquisition deal with ARCHIMED
- ZimVie Doubles — And Then Some — On Its Second Takeover Deal
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Domino's Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dow Gains 50 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- ZimVie to be acquired by ARCHIMED in $730 million deal
- ZimVie: Screening Cheap (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
- ZimVie Announces Launch of RealGUIDE ® Dental Implant Software Suite and Implant Concierge ® Service in Japan
- ZimVie at Stifel Jaws & Paws: Strategic Moves in Dental Market
- ZimVie stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting 8.54 USD
- UBS cuts ZimVie stock price target to $10 from $16, stays neutral
- ZimVie to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference
- Dental Players Dentsply Sirona, ZimVie Show Weak Growth Outlook: Analyst - ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV), Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY)
- Needham cuts Dentsply Sirona and ZimVie to ‘hold’ on weak dental market outlook
- This UiPath Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Moelis (NYSE:MC), Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT)
- ZimVie (ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZimVie Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
Daily Range
18.88 18.90
Year Range
8.15 19.01
- Previous Close
- 18.89
- Open
- 18.89
- Bid
- 18.89
- Ask
- 19.19
- Low
- 18.88
- High
- 18.90
- Volume
- 363
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.05%
- Year Change
- 19.78%
