Valute / ZIMV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ZIMV: ZimVie Inc
18.91 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZIMV ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.89 e ad un massimo di 18.91.
Segui le dinamiche di ZimVie Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZIMV News
- ZimVie (ZIMV) Q2 EPS Doubles to $0.26
- B.Riley downgrades ZimVie stock rating to Neutral on acquisition news
- ZimVie earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- ZimVie partners with Osstem Implant to expand in Chinese dental market
- Barclays upgrades ZimVie stock rating to Equalweight on Archimed merger
- ZimVie stock soars after $730 million acquisition deal with ARCHIMED
- ZimVie Doubles — And Then Some — On Its Second Takeover Deal
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Domino's Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dow Gains 50 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- ZimVie to be acquired by ARCHIMED in $730 million deal
- ZimVie: Screening Cheap (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
- ZimVie Announces Launch of RealGUIDE ® Dental Implant Software Suite and Implant Concierge ® Service in Japan
- ZimVie at Stifel Jaws & Paws: Strategic Moves in Dental Market
- ZimVie stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting 8.54 USD
- UBS cuts ZimVie stock price target to $10 from $16, stays neutral
- ZimVie to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference
- ZimVie to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference
- Dental Players Dentsply Sirona, ZimVie Show Weak Growth Outlook: Analyst - ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV), Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY)
- Needham cuts Dentsply Sirona and ZimVie to ‘hold’ on weak dental market outlook
- This UiPath Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Moelis (NYSE:MC), Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT)
- ZimVie (ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZimVie Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.89 18.91
Intervallo Annuale
8.15 19.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.90
- Apertura
- 18.90
- Bid
- 18.91
- Ask
- 19.21
- Minimo
- 18.89
- Massimo
- 18.91
- Volume
- 336
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 76.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.91%
21 settembre, domenica