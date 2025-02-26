QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ZIMV
Tornare a Azioni

ZIMV: ZimVie Inc

18.91 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZIMV ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.89 e ad un massimo di 18.91.

Segui le dinamiche di ZimVie Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZIMV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.89 18.91
Intervallo Annuale
8.15 19.01
Chiusura Precedente
18.90
Apertura
18.90
Bid
18.91
Ask
19.21
Minimo
18.89
Massimo
18.91
Volume
336
Variazione giornaliera
0.05%
Variazione Mensile
0.27%
Variazione Semestrale
76.23%
Variazione Annuale
19.91%
21 settembre, domenica