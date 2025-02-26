통화 / ZIMV
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ZIMV: ZimVie Inc
18.91 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ZIMV 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.89이고 고가는 18.91이었습니다.
ZimVie Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZIMV News
- ZimVie (ZIMV) Q2 EPS Doubles to $0.26
- B.Riley downgrades ZimVie stock rating to Neutral on acquisition news
- ZimVie earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- ZimVie partners with Osstem Implant to expand in Chinese dental market
- Barclays upgrades ZimVie stock rating to Equalweight on Archimed merger
- ZimVie stock soars after $730 million acquisition deal with ARCHIMED
- ZimVie Doubles — And Then Some — On Its Second Takeover Deal
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Domino's Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dow Gains 50 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- ZimVie to be acquired by ARCHIMED in $730 million deal
- ZimVie: Screening Cheap (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
- ZimVie Announces Launch of RealGUIDE ® Dental Implant Software Suite and Implant Concierge ® Service in Japan
- ZimVie at Stifel Jaws & Paws: Strategic Moves in Dental Market
- ZimVie stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting 8.54 USD
- UBS cuts ZimVie stock price target to $10 from $16, stays neutral
- ZimVie to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference
- ZimVie to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference
- Dental Players Dentsply Sirona, ZimVie Show Weak Growth Outlook: Analyst - ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV), Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY)
- Needham cuts Dentsply Sirona and ZimVie to ‘hold’ on weak dental market outlook
- This UiPath Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Moelis (NYSE:MC), Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT)
- ZimVie (ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZimVie Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
일일 변동 비율
18.89 18.91
년간 변동
8.15 19.01
- 이전 종가
- 18.90
- 시가
- 18.90
- Bid
- 18.91
- Ask
- 19.21
- 저가
- 18.89
- 고가
- 18.91
- 볼륨
- 336
- 일일 변동
- 0.05%
- 월 변동
- 0.27%
- 6개월 변동
- 76.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 19.91%
20 9월, 토요일