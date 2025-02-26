시세섹션
통화 / ZIMV
ZIMV: ZimVie Inc

18.91 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ZIMV 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.89이고 고가는 18.91이었습니다.

ZimVie Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
18.89 18.91
년간 변동
8.15 19.01
이전 종가
18.90
시가
18.90
Bid
18.91
Ask
19.21
저가
18.89
고가
18.91
볼륨
336
일일 변동
0.05%
월 변동
0.27%
6개월 변동
76.23%
년간 변동율
19.91%
20 9월, 토요일