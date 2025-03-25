Currencies / ZIG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZIG: The Acquirers Fund
38.30 USD 0.67 (1.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZIG exchange rate has changed by 1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.30 and at a high of 38.30.
Follow The Acquirers Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZIG News
- Zigup shares rise as AGM statement confirms stable performance
- ZIGUP appoints Rachel Coulson as new CFO and executive director
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Zigup shares drop over 7% as FY25 profit falls, FY26 outlook holds flat
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- ZigUp stock rises following upbeat trading update
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
Daily Range
38.30 38.30
Year Range
29.44 43.79
- Previous Close
- 37.63
- Open
- 38.30
- Bid
- 38.30
- Ask
- 38.60
- Low
- 38.30
- High
- 38.30
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.78%
- Month Change
- -1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.31%
- Year Change
- -2.25%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%