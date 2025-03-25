QuotesSections
Currencies / ZIG
ZIG: The Acquirers Fund

38.30 USD 0.67 (1.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZIG exchange rate has changed by 1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.30 and at a high of 38.30.

Follow The Acquirers Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
38.30 38.30
Year Range
29.44 43.79
Previous Close
37.63
Open
38.30
Bid
38.30
Ask
38.60
Low
38.30
High
38.30
Volume
1
Daily Change
1.78%
Month Change
-1.29%
6 Months Change
7.31%
Year Change
-2.25%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%