Currencies / ZBH
ZBH: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
99.72 USD 1.23 (1.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZBH exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.67 and at a high of 100.57.
Follow Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
98.67 100.57
Year Range
89.35 114.73
- Previous Close
- 100.95
- Open
- 100.25
- Bid
- 99.72
- Ask
- 100.02
- Low
- 98.67
- High
- 100.57
- Volume
- 1.851 K
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- -5.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.04%
- Year Change
- -7.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%