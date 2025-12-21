- Overview
XXI: Twenty One Capital, Inc.
XXI exchange rate has changed by 6.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.42 and at a high of 11.42.
Follow Twenty One Capital, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XXI stock price today?
Twenty One Capital, Inc. stock is priced at 11.26 today. It trades within 10.42 - 11.42, yesterday's close was 10.58, and trading volume reached 2692. The live price chart of XXI shows these updates.
Does Twenty One Capital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Twenty One Capital, Inc. is currently valued at 11.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.84% and USD. View the chart live to track XXI movements.
How to buy XXI stock?
You can buy Twenty One Capital, Inc. shares at the current price of 11.26. Orders are usually placed near 11.26 or 11.56, while 2692 and 4.74% show market activity. Follow XXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XXI stock?
Investing in Twenty One Capital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 10.02 - 12.51 and current price 11.26. Many compare 4.84% and 4.84% before placing orders at 11.26 or 11.56. Explore the XXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Twenty One Capital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Twenty One Capital, Inc. in the past year was 12.51. Within 10.02 - 12.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Twenty One Capital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Twenty One Capital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Twenty One Capital, Inc. (XXI) over the year was 10.02. Comparing it with the current 11.26 and 10.02 - 12.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XXI stock split?
Twenty One Capital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.58, and 4.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.58
- Open
- 10.75
- Bid
- 11.26
- Ask
- 11.56
- Low
- 10.42
- High
- 11.42
- Volume
- 2.692 K
- Daily Change
- 6.43%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.84%
- Year Change
- 4.84%