XWIN: Nova Lifestyle, Inc.
XWIN exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.42 and at a high of 5.59.
Follow Nova Lifestyle, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XWIN stock price today?
Nova Lifestyle, Inc. stock is priced at 5.45 today. It trades within 5.42 - 5.59, yesterday's close was 5.46, and trading volume reached 133. The live price chart of XWIN shows these updates.
Does Nova Lifestyle, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Nova Lifestyle, Inc. is currently valued at 5.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.91% and USD. View the chart live to track XWIN movements.
How to buy XWIN stock?
You can buy Nova Lifestyle, Inc. shares at the current price of 5.45. Orders are usually placed near 5.45 or 5.75, while 133 and -2.50% show market activity. Follow XWIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XWIN stock?
Investing in Nova Lifestyle, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 5.31 - 6.00 and current price 5.45. Many compare -0.91% and -0.91% before placing orders at 5.45 or 5.75. Explore the XWIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nova Lifestyle, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. in the past year was 6.00. Within 5.31 - 6.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nova Lifestyle, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Nova Lifestyle, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (XWIN) over the year was 5.31. Comparing it with the current 5.45 and 5.31 - 6.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XWIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XWIN stock split?
Nova Lifestyle, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.46, and -0.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.46
- Open
- 5.59
- Bid
- 5.45
- Ask
- 5.75
- Low
- 5.42
- High
- 5.59
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.91%
- Year Change
- -0.91%
