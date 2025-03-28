Currencies / XOSWW
XOSWW: Xos Inc - Warrants
0.0137 USD 0.0001 (0.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XOSWW exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0137 and at a high of 0.0138.
Follow Xos Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.0137 0.0138
Year Range
0.0035 0.0351
- Previous Close
- 0.0138
- Open
- 0.0138
- Bid
- 0.0137
- Ask
- 0.0167
- Low
- 0.0137
- High
- 0.0138
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- -9.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.95%
- Year Change
- -48.11%
