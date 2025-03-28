QuotesSections
XOSWW: Xos Inc - Warrants

0.0137 USD 0.0001 (0.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XOSWW exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0137 and at a high of 0.0138.

Follow Xos Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0137 0.0138
Year Range
0.0035 0.0351
Previous Close
0.0138
Open
0.0138
Bid
0.0137
Ask
0.0167
Low
0.0137
High
0.0138
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.72%
Month Change
-9.27%
6 Months Change
-25.95%
Year Change
-48.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev