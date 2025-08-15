Currencies / XME
XME: SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
88.23 USD 0.83 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XME exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.02 and at a high of 89.49.
Follow SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
88.02 89.49
Year Range
45.91 89.49
- Previous Close
- 89.06
- Open
- 89.38
- Bid
- 88.23
- Ask
- 88.53
- Low
- 88.02
- High
- 89.49
- Volume
- 3.905 K
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 8.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 58.35%
- Year Change
- 37.88%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev