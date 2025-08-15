QuotesSections
Currencies / XME
Back to US Stock Market

XME: SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

88.23 USD 0.83 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XME exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.02 and at a high of 89.49.

Follow SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XME News

Daily Range
88.02 89.49
Year Range
45.91 89.49
Previous Close
89.06
Open
89.38
Bid
88.23
Ask
88.53
Low
88.02
High
89.49
Volume
3.905 K
Daily Change
-0.93%
Month Change
8.35%
6 Months Change
58.35%
Year Change
37.88%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev