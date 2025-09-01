Currencies / XLE
XLE: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
89.79 USD 1.49 (1.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XLE exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.67 and at a high of 90.05.
Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XLE News
Daily Range
88.67 90.05
Year Range
74.49 97.92
- Previous Close
- 88.30
- Open
- 88.67
- Bid
- 89.79
- Ask
- 90.09
- Low
- 88.67
- High
- 90.05
- Volume
- 27.885 K
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.94%
- Year Change
- 3.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev