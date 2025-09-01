QuotesSections
Currencies / XLE
XLE: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector

89.79 USD 1.49 (1.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLE exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.67 and at a high of 90.05.

XLE exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.67 and at a high of 90.05.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
88.67 90.05
Year Range
74.49 97.92
Previous Close
88.30
Open
88.67
Bid
89.79
Ask
90.09
Low
88.67
High
90.05
Volume
27.885 K
Daily Change
1.69%
Month Change
-0.39%
6 Months Change
-3.94%
Year Change
3.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev