XLE: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector

88.51 USD 1.18 (1.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XLE ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.21 e ad un massimo di 89.66.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
88.21 89.66
Intervallo Annuale
74.49 97.92
Chiusura Precedente
89.69
Apertura
89.66
Bid
88.51
Ask
88.81
Minimo
88.21
Massimo
89.66
Volume
21.793 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.32%
Variazione Mensile
-1.81%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.31%
Variazione Annuale
1.69%
21 settembre, domenica