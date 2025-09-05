Valute / XLE
XLE: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
88.51 USD 1.18 (1.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XLE ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.21 e ad un massimo di 89.66.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.21 89.66
Intervallo Annuale
74.49 97.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 89.69
- Apertura
- 89.66
- Bid
- 88.51
- Ask
- 88.81
- Minimo
- 88.21
- Massimo
- 89.66
- Volume
- 21.793 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.69%
21 settembre, domenica