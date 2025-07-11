Currencies / XIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XIN: Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd American Depositary Shares
1.94 USD 0.11 (5.37%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XIN exchange rate has changed by -5.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.85 and at a high of 2.05.
Follow Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XIN News
- NYSE to delist Xinyuan Real Estate ADSs due to market cap falling below minimum
- Xinyuan Real Estate shareholders approve spin-off and debt restructuring
- Xinyuan Real Estate schedules extraordinary general meeting, releases proxy materials
- Xinyuan Real Estate issues 15.3 million shares to Central Plains Ltd.
Daily Range
1.85 2.05
Year Range
1.16 7.02
- Previous Close
- 2.05
- Open
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.94
- Ask
- 2.24
- Low
- 1.85
- High
- 2.05
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- -5.37%
- Month Change
- -1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.51%
- Year Change
- -57.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev