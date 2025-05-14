Currencies / XENE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XENE: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc
35.97 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XENE exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.77 and at a high of 36.27.
Follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XENE News
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Why Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wells Fargo assumes coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock with Overweight rating
- Earnings call transcript: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 earnings beat
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Pushing Azetukalner Towards Finish Line With Data Release (XENE)
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Xenon Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Development in Focus
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals jumps after massive earnings beat
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Compass Pathways appoints former GW Pharmaceuticals CEO to board
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock at $53
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals added to Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Xenon pharmaceuticals appoints Darren Cline as chief commercial officer
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $57 from $55 at RBC Capital
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Clinical Advances
- xenon pharmaceuticals reports shareholder voting results
- Xenon to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals at RBC Capital Markets: Strategic Insights on Ezetucalmer
- Fair Value analysis proves accurate as XENE drops 37% from February 2024 peak
- Polarean Imaging’s Xenon MRI gains traction in pulmonary medicine
- Xenon to Present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Daily Range
35.77 36.27
Year Range
26.74 46.00
- Previous Close
- 35.99
- Open
- 36.01
- Bid
- 35.97
- Ask
- 36.27
- Low
- 35.77
- High
- 36.27
- Volume
- 821
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- -7.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.05%
- Year Change
- -11.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%