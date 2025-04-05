Currencies / WTO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WTO: UTime Limited
1.10 USD 0.07 (6.80%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WTO exchange rate has changed by 6.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.99 and at a high of 1.16.
Follow UTime Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTO News
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- UTime Limited denies unauthorized SEC filing claiming management changes
- UTime receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice over stockholders’ equity
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.61%
- Nasdaq Surges 2%; Goldman Sachs Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)
- Why WaFd Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP)
- Canada initiates WTO dispute over US duties on cars
- US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
- China says 'market has spoken' after US tariffs spark selloff
Daily Range
0.99 1.16
Year Range
0.14 3.00
- Previous Close
- 1.03
- Open
- 1.03
- Bid
- 1.10
- Ask
- 1.40
- Low
- 0.99
- High
- 1.16
- Volume
- 218
- Daily Change
- 6.80%
- Month Change
- 20.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.63%
- Year Change
- 134.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev