WTFC: Wintrust Financial Corporation
132.74 USD 0.92 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WTFC exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.46 and at a high of 133.79.
Follow Wintrust Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WTFC News
Daily Range
131.46 133.79
Year Range
89.10 142.04
- Previous Close
- 133.66
- Open
- 133.79
- Bid
- 132.74
- Ask
- 133.04
- Low
- 131.46
- High
- 133.79
- Volume
- 389
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- -2.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.95%
- Year Change
- 23.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%