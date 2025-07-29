Currencies / WSO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WSO: Watsco Inc
392.43 USD 5.69 (1.47%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WSO exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 388.01 and at a high of 394.47.
Follow Watsco Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WSO News
- Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Presents At Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Watsco at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Amidst Challenges
- Carrier Global stock falls after CEO warns of lower Q3 volume
- Watsco stock hits 52-week low at 388.38 USD
- FIX Stock Soars 119% in 6 Months: Is It Still Worth Buying?
- 3 Beaten-Down High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Double Up on and Buy in September
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Watsco stock hits 52-week low at 397.0 USD
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Watsco (WSO) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Watsco Inc stock hits 52-week low at $402.93
- Watsco Q2 2025 slides: digital growth continues despite earnings miss
- Unlocking Watsco (WSO) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- Trane's Moat And Secular Trend Positioning Justify A High Multiple. (NYSE:TT)
- Ave Maria Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVEFX)
- Watsco stock hits 52-week low at 418.22 USD
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy: 14.66% CAGR After Nearly 3 Years
- Watsco (WSO) Q2 Revenue Drops 4%
- Watsco (WSO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Watsco (WSO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Watsco misses estimates as A2L refrigerant transition impacts sales
- Watsco earnings missed by $0.28, revenue fell short of estimates
- Watsco to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect in This Season?
Daily Range
388.01 394.47
Year Range
378.35 571.42
- Previous Close
- 386.74
- Open
- 388.01
- Bid
- 392.43
- Ask
- 392.73
- Low
- 388.01
- High
- 394.47
- Volume
- 581
- Daily Change
- 1.47%
- Month Change
- -1.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.26%
- Year Change
- -19.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%