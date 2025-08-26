Currencies / WOLF
WOLF: Wolfspeed Inc
2.48 USD 0.48 (16.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WOLF exchange rate has changed by -16.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.40 and at a high of 3.52.
Follow Wolfspeed Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WOLF News
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Why Wolfspeed Stock Skyrocketed 27% Today
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Tesla, Robo.ai, Rambus, Telesat And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO), Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX)
- Tesla and Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Why Did Wolfspeed Stock (WOLF) Skyrocket 86.4% This Week?
- Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- Why I'm More Bullish On Wolfspeed Now Than Ever (NYSE:WOLF)
- Wolfspeed launches 200mm silicon carbide wafers for commercial use
- Why Wolfspeed Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Why Wolfspeed Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
- COHR Soars 57% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Wolfspeed’s shares surge as US bankruptcy court approves restructuring plan
- Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month - Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Why Is Wolfspeed Stock (WOLF) Up 65% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Wolfspeed receives court approval for reorganization plan
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Gain, Dow Tumbles Ahead Of Crucial Payrolls Report—Broadcom, DocuSign, Lululemon In Focus - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- The New Industrial Policy Playbook: Intel First, Who’s Next?
- Wolfspeed FY25 Q2 slides: 200mm transition amid financial headwinds
- Wolfspeed Is Walking The Tightrope: Turnaround And Liquidity In Question (NYSE:WOLF)
- Wolfspeed Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Nvidia, Eli Lilly and AT&T rise premarket; PDD Holdings falls
- Futures slip as Trump attack on Fed’s Cook shakes investors
Daily Range
2.40 3.52
Year Range
0.39 17.45
- Previous Close
- 2.96
- Open
- 3.17
- Bid
- 2.48
- Ask
- 2.78
- Low
- 2.40
- High
- 3.52
- Volume
- 74.729 K
- Daily Change
- -16.22%
- Month Change
- 103.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.48%
- Year Change
- -74.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%