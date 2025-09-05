QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WOLF
WOLF: Wolfspeed Inc

2.22 USD 0.26 (10.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WOLF ha avuto una variazione del -10.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.08 e ad un massimo di 2.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Wolfspeed Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.08 2.49
Intervallo Annuale
0.39 17.45
Chiusura Precedente
2.48
Apertura
2.46
Bid
2.22
Ask
2.52
Minimo
2.08
Massimo
2.49
Volume
30.404 K
Variazione giornaliera
-10.48%
Variazione Mensile
81.97%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.45%
Variazione Annuale
-77.23%
