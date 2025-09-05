Valute / WOLF
WOLF: Wolfspeed Inc
2.22 USD 0.26 (10.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WOLF ha avuto una variazione del -10.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.08 e ad un massimo di 2.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Wolfspeed Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.08 2.49
Intervallo Annuale
0.39 17.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.48
- Apertura
- 2.46
- Bid
- 2.22
- Ask
- 2.52
- Minimo
- 2.08
- Massimo
- 2.49
- Volume
- 30.404 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -10.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 81.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -77.23%
21 settembre, domenica