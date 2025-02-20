Currencies / WKC
WKC: World Kinect Corporation
26.01 USD 0.61 (2.40%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WKC exchange rate has changed by 2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.54 and at a high of 26.08.
Follow World Kinect Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WKC News
Daily Range
25.54 26.08
Year Range
22.71 31.64
- Previous Close
- 25.40
- Open
- 25.56
- Bid
- 26.01
- Ask
- 26.31
- Low
- 25.54
- High
- 26.08
- Volume
- 444
- Daily Change
- 2.40%
- Month Change
- -2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.86%
- Year Change
- -14.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%