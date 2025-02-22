Currencies / WHF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WHF: WhiteHorse Finance Inc - Closed End Fund
8.83 USD 0.08 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WHF exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.76 and at a high of 8.97.
Follow WhiteHorse Finance Inc - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHF News
- Implied Volatility Surging for WhiteHorse Finance Stock Options
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th
- Buy Trinity Capital's TRINI, Sell WhiteHorse Finance's WHFCL
- WhiteHorse Finance 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WHF)
- WhiteHorse Finance earnings missed by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- WhiteHorse Finance Q2 2025 slides: NAV declines as portfolio challenges persist
- PhenixFIN (PFX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN), Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO)
- WhiteHorse Finance reduces loan facility commitment to $100 million
- WhiteHorse Finance: Don't Get Fooled By The 17% Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:WHF)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields - Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO), Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)
- 2 BDCs With Uninterrupted Dividends: 1 Will Likely Become Aristocrat, 1 Likely To Cut
- WhiteHorse Finance 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WHF)
- WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Yield Hunting Part 11: 7.92% YTM With WHF And Its Baby Bond WHFCL (NASDAQ:WHF)
Daily Range
8.76 8.97
Year Range
8.37 12.18
- Previous Close
- 8.75
- Open
- 8.97
- Bid
- 8.83
- Ask
- 9.13
- Low
- 8.76
- High
- 8.97
- Volume
- 581
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 3.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.78%
- Year Change
- -24.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%