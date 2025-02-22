Valute / WHF
WHF: WhiteHorse Finance Inc - Closed End Fund
8.04 USD 0.77 (8.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WHF ha avuto una variazione del -8.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.02 e ad un massimo di 8.38.
Segui le dinamiche di WhiteHorse Finance Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WHF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.02 8.38
Intervallo Annuale
8.02 12.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.81
- Apertura
- 8.37
- Bid
- 8.04
- Ask
- 8.34
- Minimo
- 8.02
- Massimo
- 8.38
- Volume
- 702
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.81%
21 settembre, domenica