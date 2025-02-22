QuotazioniSezioni
WHF
WhiteHorse Finance Inc - Closed End Fund

8.04 USD 0.77 (8.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WHF ha avuto una variazione del -8.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.02 e ad un massimo di 8.38.

Segui le dinamiche di WhiteHorse Finance Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.02 8.38
Intervallo Annuale
8.02 12.18
Chiusura Precedente
8.81
Apertura
8.37
Bid
8.04
Ask
8.34
Minimo
8.02
Massimo
8.38
Volume
702
Variazione giornaliera
-8.74%
Variazione Mensile
-5.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.94%
Variazione Annuale
-30.81%
21 settembre, domenica