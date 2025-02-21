QuotesSections
Currencies / WFCF
Back to US Stock Market

WFCF: Where Food Comes From Inc

13.10 USD 0.63 (5.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WFCF exchange rate has changed by 5.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.44 and at a high of 13.10.

Follow Where Food Comes From Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WFCF News

Daily Range
12.44 13.10
Year Range
9.45 13.50
Previous Close
12.47
Open
12.45
Bid
13.10
Ask
13.40
Low
12.44
High
13.10
Volume
39
Daily Change
5.05%
Month Change
8.99%
6 Months Change
15.83%
Year Change
21.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev