WFCF: Where Food Comes From Inc
13.10 USD 0.63 (5.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WFCF exchange rate has changed by 5.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.44 and at a high of 13.10.
Follow Where Food Comes From Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WFCF News
- Where Food Comes From Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y Despite Margin Pressures
- Where Food Comes From Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 3%, sells Progressive Beef stake
- Earnings call transcript: WFCF Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, stock dips
- Where food comes from COO Leann Saunders buys $12,510 in stock
- Where food comes from CFO buys $12,510 in common stock
- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
12.44 13.10
Year Range
9.45 13.50
- Previous Close
- 12.47
- Open
- 12.45
- Bid
- 13.10
- Ask
- 13.40
- Low
- 12.44
- High
- 13.10
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 5.05%
- Month Change
- 8.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.83%
- Year Change
- 21.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev