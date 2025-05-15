Currencies / WDS
WDS: Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary Shares, each
16.28 USD 0.15 (0.93%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WDS exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.21 and at a high of 16.29.
Follow Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary Shares, each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WDS News
- Woodside Energy expects demand for LNG to grow 50% over next decade
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Woodside Energy: Undervalued LNG Powerhouse With Large Stock Upside Potential (NYSE:WDS)
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24%
- OCI downgraded to Ba3 by Moody’s as business profile shrinks
- Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Woodside Energy Group Ltd 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WDS)
- Woodside Energy may keep up to 80% of Louisiana LNG project
- Woodside Energy clocks 24% profit slide in H1 on weak oil prices
- Uniper adjusted EBITDA falls 78% on lower generation, trading activity
- Venture Global okays construction of CP2 LNG project, shares rise 5%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.49%
- Woodside Energy beats revenue estimates as Sangomar drives growth
- Woodside reports solid 1H25 results with lower costs and divestment progress
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- Australia sees lower commodity export earnings; Rio, BHP shares decline
- Dividend Income Summary: Lanny’s May 2025 Summary
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.95%
- Woodside Energy: The Jewel In The Calcasieu Parish (NYSE:WDS)
- Australia’s Santos receives $18.7 bln takeover offer from ADNOC-led group
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.21%
- JPMorgan downgrades Woodside Energy stock citing execution risks
- Woodside Energy reports on NWS project extension
- Woodside Energy announces US bond pricing
Daily Range
16.21 16.29
Year Range
11.26 18.43
- Previous Close
- 16.13
- Open
- 16.23
- Bid
- 16.28
- Ask
- 16.58
- Low
- 16.21
- High
- 16.29
- Volume
- 809
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- -4.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.51%
- Year Change
- -5.90%
