WBI: Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC
WBI exchange rate has changed by -3.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.79 and at a high of 21.91.
Follow Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WBI stock price today?
Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC stock is priced at 20.91 today. It trades within 20.79 - 21.91, yesterday's close was 21.75, and trading volume reached 621. The live price chart of WBI shows these updates.
Does Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC stock pay dividends?
Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC is currently valued at 20.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.29% and USD. View the chart live to track WBI movements.
How to buy WBI stock?
You can buy Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC shares at the current price of 20.91. Orders are usually placed near 20.91 or 21.21, while 621 and -4.56% show market activity. Follow WBI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WBI stock?
Investing in Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC involves considering the yearly range 20.79 - 27.12 and current price 20.91. Many compare -8.09% and -16.29% before placing orders at 20.91 or 21.21. Explore the WBI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC in the past year was 27.12. Within 20.79 - 27.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC performance using the live chart.
What are Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) over the year was 20.79. Comparing it with the current 20.91 and 20.79 - 27.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WBI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WBI stock split?
Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.75, and -16.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.75
- Open
- 21.91
- Bid
- 20.91
- Ask
- 21.21
- Low
- 20.79
- High
- 21.91
- Volume
- 621
- Daily Change
- -3.86%
- Month Change
- -8.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.29%
- Year Change
- -16.29%
