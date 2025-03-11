Currencies / WALD
WALD: Waldencast plc - Class A
1.78 USD 0.03 (1.71%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WALD exchange rate has changed by 1.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.75 and at a high of 1.81.
Follow Waldencast plc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WALD News
- FDA approves Obagi Medical’s first hyaluronic acid dermal filler
- Telsey lowers Waldencast stock price target to $3 on supply issues
- Waldencast Acquisition earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Waldencast Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)
- Palo Alto Networks, BHP, Fabrinet set to report earnings Monday
- Waldencast acquires Novaestiq to expand Obagi Medical into injectables
- Altimmune, Bit Digital, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
- Waldencast: Learning To Grow Hurts Sometimes (NASDAQ:WALD)
- Waldencast stock hits 52-week low at $2.01 amid market challenges
- Canaccord cuts Waldencast price target to $5, maintains Buy
- Telsey cuts Waldencast price target to $4, maintains Outperform
- Waldencast Q1 2025 slides: Mixed brand performance amid retail expansion push
- Waldencast plc 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WALD)
- Waldencast plc (WALD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Waldencast Q4 Earnings Preview: All Eyes On Tariff Impact, Obagi Skincare Brand - Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)
Daily Range
1.75 1.81
Year Range
1.48 4.18
- Previous Close
- 1.75
- Open
- 1.76
- Bid
- 1.78
- Ask
- 2.08
- Low
- 1.75
- High
- 1.81
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- 1.71%
- Month Change
- 15.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.83%
- Year Change
- -50.56%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev