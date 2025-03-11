货币 / WALD
WALD: Waldencast plc - Class A
1.95 USD 0.17 (9.55%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WALD汇率已更改9.55%。当日，交易品种以低点1.74和高点1.99进行交易。
关注Waldencast plc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WALD新闻
- FDA approves Obagi Medical’s first hyaluronic acid dermal filler
- Telsey lowers Waldencast stock price target to $3 on supply issues
- Waldencast Acquisition earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Waldencast Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)
- Palo Alto Networks, BHP, Fabrinet set to report earnings Monday
- Waldencast acquires Novaestiq to expand Obagi Medical into injectables
- Altimmune, Bit Digital, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
- Waldencast: Learning To Grow Hurts Sometimes (NASDAQ:WALD)
- Waldencast stock hits 52-week low at $2.01 amid market challenges
- Canaccord cuts Waldencast price target to $5, maintains Buy
- Telsey cuts Waldencast price target to $4, maintains Outperform
- Waldencast Q1 2025 slides: Mixed brand performance amid retail expansion push
- Waldencast plc 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WALD)
- Waldencast plc (WALD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Waldencast Q4 Earnings Preview: All Eyes On Tariff Impact, Obagi Skincare Brand - Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)
日范围
1.74 1.99
年范围
1.48 4.18
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.78
- 开盘价
- 1.74
- 卖价
- 1.95
- 买价
- 2.25
- 最低价
- 1.74
- 最高价
- 1.99
- 交易量
- 148
- 日变化
- 9.55%
- 月变化
- 26.62%
- 6个月变化
- -36.27%
- 年变化
- -45.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值