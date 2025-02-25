Currencies / WAFU
WAFU: Wah Fu Education Group Limited
1.82 USD 0.24 (15.19%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WAFU exchange rate has changed by 15.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.65 and at a high of 1.90.
Follow Wah Fu Education Group Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WAFU News
Daily Range
1.65 1.90
Year Range
1.25 7.49
- Previous Close
- 1.58
- Open
- 1.65
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- Low
- 1.65
- High
- 1.90
- Volume
- 1.031 K
- Daily Change
- 15.19%
- Month Change
- 26.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.19%
- Year Change
- -8.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev