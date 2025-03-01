Currencies / WAFD
WAFD: WaFd Inc
30.87 USD 0.05 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WAFD exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.38 and at a high of 30.94.
Follow WaFd Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WAFD News
Daily Range
30.38 30.94
Year Range
22.12 38.61
- Previous Close
- 30.92
- Open
- 30.93
- Bid
- 30.87
- Ask
- 31.17
- Low
- 30.38
- High
- 30.94
- Volume
- 460
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.62%
- Year Change
- -8.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%