Valute / WAFD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WAFD: WaFd Inc
31.43 USD 0.40 (1.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WAFD ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.14 e ad un massimo di 31.80.
Segui le dinamiche di WaFd Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WAFD News
- WaFd Bank ottiene la designazione di Preferred Lender dalla SBA
- WaFd Bank receives SBA Preferred Lender designation
- WaFd Stock: Solid 7.2% Yield From Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:WAFD)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- WaFd (WAFD) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Why Is Zions (ZION) Down 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- WaFd announces 27 cent quarterly dividend, its 170th consecutive
- LendingTree Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, EBITDA Improves Y/Y
- Stephens raises Washington Federal stock price target to $33 on solid deposit growth
- Washington Federal price target raised to $33 from $29 at DA Davidson
- WAFD Gains as Q3 Earnings Beat on Fee Income, Weak Lending Hurts NII
- WaFd Inc earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Comerica's Q2 Earnings to be Hurt by Higher Expenses & Lower Deposits
- HWC Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on NII & Fee Income Growth, Stock Down
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- WaFd Inc. declares preferred stock dividend
- WaFd Bank Q2 earnings top estimates, shares up nearly 4%
- Why WaFd Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP)
- WaFd: Regional Bank With A 7.3% Yielding Preferred Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)
- Artisan Value Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:APFWX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.14 31.80
Intervallo Annuale
22.12 38.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.83
- Apertura
- 31.80
- Bid
- 31.43
- Ask
- 31.73
- Minimo
- 31.14
- Massimo
- 31.80
- Volume
- 1.577 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.76%
20 settembre, sabato